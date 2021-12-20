Hormel Foods Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hormel Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $48.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average is $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.03. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $50.86.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.