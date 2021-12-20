Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,210,000 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the November 15th total of 58,610,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Argus raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $15.40. 163,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,310,810. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $19.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,049 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $196,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 903,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 37.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 24,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

