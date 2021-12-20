Howard Financial Services LTD. Acquires Shares of 3,000 Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 9.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 635,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,215,000 after purchasing an additional 26,532 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $689,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,183,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total value of $196,121.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,242 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,253. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $110.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $136.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $103.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.66 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

