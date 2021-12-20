Howard Financial Services LTD. Invests $401,000 in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gannett by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,788,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,620,000 after acquiring an additional 600,424 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gannett by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,172,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,356,000 after acquiring an additional 597,556 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC lifted its position in Gannett by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 6,683,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,691,000 after acquiring an additional 38,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gannett by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,688,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after purchasing an additional 340,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Gannett by 630.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,546,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,659 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

NYSE:GCI opened at $4.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.57. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $800.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.67 million. Gannett had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gannett Profile

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

