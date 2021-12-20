Howard Financial Services LTD. Invests $56,000 in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NYSE:JBI opened at $11.44 on Monday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $187.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

