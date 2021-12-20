Howard Financial Services LTD. Purchases 105 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 2.3% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $384.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $387.74 and its 200 day moving average is $371.31. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $297.45 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

