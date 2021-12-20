Howard Financial Services LTD. Sells 1,190 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK)

Howard Financial Services LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned 0.21% of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BJK. J Arnold Wealth Management Co boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 150,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 12,529 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $7,363,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 167.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 83,349 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 51.8% in the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 91,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 31,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 44.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 20,113 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJK opened at $41.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.67. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a 52-week low of $40.89 and a 52-week high of $57.41.

