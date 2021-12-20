Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given “Outperform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$12.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.60 to C$8.60 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. CSFB increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.84.

TSE HBM opened at C$8.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.31. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$6.70 and a 12-month high of C$11.62.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$451.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$470.43 million. Equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.1237795 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

