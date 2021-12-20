Huntington National Bank Boosts Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,674 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 197.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 715 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 5,435.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 775 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

NYSE BHP opened at $58.27 on Monday. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $82.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day moving average of $64.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BHP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.