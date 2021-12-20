Huntington National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2,750.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $393,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 246.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 192.3% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $588.52 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $363.00 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $571.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $553.67. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total transaction of $471,584.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.43.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

