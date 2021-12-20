Huntington National Bank Has $97,000 Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter worth about $126,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 19.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,350,000 after acquiring an additional 54,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 316,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

STOR stock opened at $33.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.83. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.24. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 165.59%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

