Huntington National Bank Invests $112,000 in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,837 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DMLP. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dorchester Minerals by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Dorchester Minerals by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

DMLP opened at $19.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.62. The company has a market cap of $686.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.29. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $20.89.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.97 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 69.97% and a return on equity of 54.87%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.508 dividend. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.04%.

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $77,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.