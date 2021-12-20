Huntington National Bank Raises Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 56.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 160.1% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 160.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of DRE opened at $62.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.67. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $63.51.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

