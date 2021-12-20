Huntington National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth approximately $29,983,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 53.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,317,000 after acquiring an additional 109,428 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 147.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 160,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,591,000 after acquiring an additional 95,600 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth approximately $12,671,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 29.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,547,000 after acquiring an additional 71,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $162.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.15 and a 52-week high of $192.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.78%.

Tetra Tech announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

In related news, SVP Brendan M. O’rourke sold 3,633 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $690,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 64,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total value of $11,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,696 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,695. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

