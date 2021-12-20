Huntington National Bank Sells 37,000 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 72.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 214.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,244,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308,933 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,615.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,118,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,792 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,513.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,094,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,128 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 855.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,111,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,846 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,779,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on NLY shares. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

NYSE NLY opened at $7.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 45.36%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.