Huntington National Bank Sells 626 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 53.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 2.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in Synopsys by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 5,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $2,107,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,786 shares of company stock worth $66,659,547 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.50.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $348.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.21, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $217.69 and a one year high of $365.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $337.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.63.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

