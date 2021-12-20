Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,100 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 25.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Ubiquiti comprises approximately 1.0% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 138,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,260,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,219,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,722,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after buying an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $308.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $303.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.46. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.11 and a twelve month high of $401.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.50). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 1,302.04% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $458.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $482,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

