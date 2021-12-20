Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. Gray Television accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Gray Television worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,309,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 1,765.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,216,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,072 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,940,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,829 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,099,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,211,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,358,000 after purchasing an additional 460,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

GTN opened at $19.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.93.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

