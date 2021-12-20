Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,300 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Ziff Davis by 436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Ziff Davis by 4,271.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

ZD stock opened at $108.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.93. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a one year low of $93.78 and a one year high of $147.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08.

ZD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

In related news, Director Teresa A. Harris purchased 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.20 per share, with a total value of $49,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.