Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,210,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $847,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 206,821 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

RRC stock opened at $18.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.26. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.33.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $305,098.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

RRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Range Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.32.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

