Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,165,000. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.0% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 39,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.1% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 295,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 402.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 251,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after acquiring an additional 201,217 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $36.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $43.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.40%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOS. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

