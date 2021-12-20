Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 113,000 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 579,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,988,000 after acquiring an additional 61,619 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Macy’s by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $1,178,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Macy’s by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,549 shares of company stock worth $132,468. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $24.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.78.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

