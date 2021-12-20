Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes $2.26 Million Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,151,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,606,533,000 after purchasing an additional 211,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,876,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,866,000 after purchasing an additional 178,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,996,000 after purchasing an additional 444,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,450,000 after acquiring an additional 25,577 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $877,364.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,774,733 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHRW. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.27.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $101.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.72. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $106.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

