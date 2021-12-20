Hyper Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $16.00 (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $24,016.46 and $16.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00052865 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,904.02 or 0.08304244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00076340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,000.23 or 0.99974309 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00047956 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002645 BTC.

About Hyper Finance

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

