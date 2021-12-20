IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Short Interest Update

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,580,000 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the November 15th total of 8,000,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 228.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 30.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 60,966 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 47.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 11.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 656,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 65,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IAG shares. Raymond James set a $3.25 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $2.94 on Monday. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $3.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.01.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.