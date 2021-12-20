Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Short Interest Down 18.7% in November

Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 542,400 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the November 15th total of 667,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 339.0 days.

Shares of IBJHF stock opened at $2.61 on Monday. Ibstock has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $3.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ibstock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

