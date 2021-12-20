Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) was down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.07 and last traded at $22.28. Approximately 2,444 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 153,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Icosavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Icosavax in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.57.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Icosavax Inc will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,011,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter worth $56,888,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,824,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,675,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,249,000. 30.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

