Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Acquires 3,721 Shares of Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July (NYSEARCA:TFJL)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July (NYSEARCA:TFJL) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July makes up approximately 1.4% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned 50.96% of Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Shares of TFJL opened at $24.28 on Monday. Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.60.

