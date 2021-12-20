Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $1.07 Million Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,586,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $2,034,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,784 shares of company stock worth $6,988,982 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KLIC shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $56.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.33 and a 200-day moving average of $59.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.25. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.24 and a twelve month high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 41.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.67%.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits, high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes, and power modules. It operates through the Capital Equipment and Aftermarket Products & Services (APS) segments.

