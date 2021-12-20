Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 27,940,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,326,000 after buying an additional 1,324,354 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,397,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,349,000 after acquiring an additional 177,958 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,445,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,540,000 after acquiring an additional 110,082 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,873,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,078,000 after buying an additional 109,722 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 320,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after buying an additional 108,899 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $39.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.22. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

