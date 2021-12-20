Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 2.1% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $7,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $100.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.53. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

