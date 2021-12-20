IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $76.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $114.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IGM Biosciences from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.11.

IGMS opened at $28.48 on Thursday. IGM Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $127.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of -1.24.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $79,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 115,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

