Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires New Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.67.

DRI stock opened at $139.83 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.89 and a one year high of $164.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total value of $422,484.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,441. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

