Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $795,000 Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 54,368 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Life Storage by 4.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Life Storage by 4.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Life Storage by 9.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Life Storage by 1.6% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total value of $2,072,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $6,362,000. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LSI. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist lifted their target price on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.85.

NYSE:LSI opened at $145.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.86 and its 200-day moving average is $122.01. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.54 and a 1-year high of $147.51.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 121.56%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

