Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in CME Group were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 54.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 32.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 238.6% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in CME Group by 164.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $633,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,355. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CME. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.79.

NASDAQ CME opened at $224.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.95. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.15 and a twelve month high of $232.64.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.10%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

