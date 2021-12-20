Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 1,284 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $819,442,000 after acquiring an additional 145,692 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,317,000 after acquiring an additional 141,643 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,165,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,717,000 after acquiring an additional 240,413 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,084,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,003,000 after acquiring an additional 180,201 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $338,615,000 after acquiring an additional 223,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.91.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $171.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $173.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.15 and its 200-day moving average is $145.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

