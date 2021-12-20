Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases New Stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth $88,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 7.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth $204,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

HHC stock opened at $90.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.20 and a beta of 1.45. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52-week low of $76.13 and a 52-week high of $113.20.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.32. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Howard Hughes declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

