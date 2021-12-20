Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 1,806 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 113.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,651,000 after purchasing an additional 841,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 28.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,504,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $474,349,000 after purchasing an additional 778,625 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 19,322.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 452,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,253,000 after purchasing an additional 450,222 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 21.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,927,000 after purchasing an additional 441,810 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth $44,357,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEFT opened at $114.73 on Monday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $167.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $816.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EEFT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.95 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

