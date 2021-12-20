imbrex Trading Up 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One imbrex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. imbrex has a total market capitalization of $106,981.48 and $4.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, imbrex has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get imbrex alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00040188 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006777 BTC.

imbrex Profile

REX is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

Buying and Selling imbrex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for imbrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for imbrex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.