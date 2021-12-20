Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX) Insider Sells £267,800 in Stock

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX) insider Ian Simm sold 20,000 shares of Impax Asset Management Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,339 ($17.70), for a total value of £267,800 ($353,905.11).

Shares of IPX stock opened at GBX 1,312 ($17.34) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,260.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,208.57. Impax Asset Management Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 600.57 ($7.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,508 ($19.93). The company has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. This is an increase from Impax Asset Management Group’s previous dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. Impax Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 1,400 ($18.50) to GBX 1,500 ($19.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

About Impax Asset Management Group

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

