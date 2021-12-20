Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 30,020 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 30,020 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,472,972,000 after purchasing an additional 577,935 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,915,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded down $1.63 on Monday, reaching $58.40. 473,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,229,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.24 billion, a PE ratio of -43.19, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Several analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.66.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

