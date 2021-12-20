Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 303 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,470 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $4.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $187.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,230,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $187.88 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.23.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.