Independent Advisor Alliance Has $12.18 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,699 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 181.6% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 20,763 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 42.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 5.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in Caterpillar by 6.7% in the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 23,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,783,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,227,000 after purchasing an additional 35,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded down $6.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $195.35. 48,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,118,054. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.11 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.00.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

