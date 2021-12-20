Independent Advisor Alliance Lowers Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 34.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,281 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 56,799 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,046,822,000 after buying an additional 9,134,418 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 420.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $451,997,000 after buying an additional 8,150,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 27.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,545,363,000 after buying an additional 6,687,109 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 17.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,184,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $811,146,000 after buying an additional 2,426,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $101,994,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.19.

Shares of UBER traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.49. The stock had a trading volume of 498,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,303,596. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.