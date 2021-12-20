Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 2,736 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,015 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Target were worth $8,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after buying an additional 1,747,686 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after buying an additional 1,923,419 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,687,215 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,133,087,000 after buying an additional 172,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,311,362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,042,229,000 after buying an additional 66,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,982,448 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $962,716,000 after buying an additional 206,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

Shares of Target stock traded down $7.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $215.72. 125,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,406,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.57.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,700 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

