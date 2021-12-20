Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Short Interest Update

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the November 15th total of 118,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 69.6 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.25 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

IVREF stock remained flat at $$7.29 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $8.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.70.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and owning office properties. Its properties include van Jeuneurs, Vanves, Sabliere, Baldi, Arcueil, Metropolitan, Delizy, Hanover, Bad Homburg and Stuttgart. The company was founded by Stephane Amine on February 8, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

