Insider Buying: Fiske plc (LON:FKE) Insider Acquires 14,500 Shares of Stock

Fiske plc (LON:FKE) insider Alexander Harrison bought 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £10,150 ($13,413.51).

Alexander Harrison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 29th, Alexander Harrison sold 20,000 shares of Fiske stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.93), for a total value of £14,000 ($18,501.39).

LON:FKE opened at GBX 72.50 ($0.96) on Monday. Fiske plc has a 12-month low of GBX 65 ($0.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 93 ($1.23). The firm has a market cap of £8.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 71.05.

Fiske plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial intermediation services primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers discretionary portfolio management, investment advisory, execution, and stockbroking services; and other services, such as client deposit accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pensions and small self-administered schemes, nominee services, and safe custody services to private clients.

