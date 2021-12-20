Insider Buying: Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) Senior Officer Buys C$14,229.00 in Stock

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) Senior Officer Denis Joseph Larocque purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.91 per share, with a total value of C$14,229.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$538,132.88.

MDI stock opened at C$7.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$651.65 million and a P/E ratio of 24.57. Major Drilling Group International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$6.41 and a 52-week high of C$11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDI shares. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.