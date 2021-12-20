Insider Buying: Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) Insider Buys 300,000 Shares of Stock

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) insider Greg Lock purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 348 ($4.60) per share, for a total transaction of £1,044,000 ($1,379,674.90).

Shares of LON MCRO opened at GBX 361.41 ($4.78) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75. Micro Focus International plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 309.94 ($4.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 596.20 ($7.88). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 381.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 422.89.

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

