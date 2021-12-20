Insider Buying: Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Director Buys 41,717 Shares of Stock

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Director Antony C. Ball purchased 41,717 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $179,800.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $287.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.22. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.97.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UEPS. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 688.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 24,599 shares in the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

